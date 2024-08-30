Oregon law rolling back drug decriminalization set to take effect and make possession a crime again

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s experiment with drug decriminalization is coming to an end Sunday. A new law set to take effect then makes so-called personal use possession a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail. Voters passed a first-in-the-nation decriminalization measure in 2020. Millions intended for addiction services were slow to move at a time when the fentanyl crisis was causing a spike in deadly overdoses. State auditors also found that health officials were slow to stand up the new treatment system while grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities are also set to disburse over $20 million in grants for county-level deflection programs for drug users.

