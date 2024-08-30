Suspect in abduction and sexual assault of 9-year-old girl dies in car crash while fleeing police

NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected of abducting a 9-year-old girl from a New York City supermarket and sexually assaulting her has been killed in a car crash while fleeing from police. The 64-year-old Queens man died Friday after officers attempted to pull him over and pursued his vehicle. Police say the man “forcefully” abducted the girl at a Key Foods store the previous evening while her grandmother was in the restroom. They say he sexually assaulted her in his car, left her on the street and drove away. Police say the man had been arrested four times, most recently for robbery in 2022.

