A Norwegian princess marries an American self-styled shaman in front of a star-studded audience

HELSINKI (AP) — Social media influencers, reality stars and TV personalities were among the guests as the Norwegian king’s eldest child, Princess Märtha Louise, married an American self-professed shaman in a wedding ceremony at the culmination of three days of festivities. The 52-year-old princess and Durek Verret, who claims to be a sixth-generation shaman from California, tied the knot on Saturday in the small southern town of Geiranger. Following festivities that started on Thursday, the actual wedding ceremony took place in a large white tent set up on a lush lawn. The couple has sold the wedding photo rights to British celebrity magazine Hello! and the film rights to Netflix. The deals prompted protests from Norwegian media.

