At Venice Film Festival, Jude Law debuts ‘The Order’ about FBI manhunt for a domestic terrorist

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Jude Law plays an FBI agent investigating the violent crimes of a white supremacist group in “The Order,” which premieres Saturday at the Venice Film Festival. An adaptation of Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt’s nonfiction book “The Silent Brotherhood,” Nicolas Hoult plays Robert Jay Mathews, the charismatic leader of the group which was considered the most radical hate group since the Ku Klux Klan. Their crimes, including bank robberies and armored car heists that the group was using to fund an armed revolution, led to one of the largest manhunts in FBI history, in 1983. It’s playing in competition at the festival before a theatrical release later this year.

