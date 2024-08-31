Beijing accuses Philippines of deliberate collision between coast guard ships in latest flareup

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has accused a Philippines coast guard ship of deliberately colliding with a Chinese vessel in the latest flareup of tensions over disputed waters and maritime features in the South China Sea. In a statement posted on social media, Chinese coast guard spokesperson Liu Dejun was quoted as saying that the Philippine ship collided with the Chinese ship just after 04:06 GMT Saturday. As the Philippine ship maneuvered, it “deliberately collided” with the Chinese ship “in an unprofessional and dangerous manner,” Liu was quoted as saying, adding the standard claim that the Chinese ship was operating within regulations, without giving any details.

