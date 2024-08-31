Diaper giveaway helps Borderland parents

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Guiding Star Southwest and The Lily Pad Maternity Home gathered more than 208,120 diapers to give out to moms and dad in the community Labor Day weekend.

It's been part of their "August Hero Drives". The program offers free diapers, wipes, socks, and other essentials for area parents.

"We've helped over 5000 moms with over 200,000 diapers just this month," said Mark Cavalier, CEO of the Southwest Coalition.

The Drive-Thru Diaper Blowout Saturday saw about 500 parents.

Organizers also handed out hotdogs and other goodies for those waiting in line.

"The Guiding Star Southwest women's pregnancy and wellness center is a nonprofit that offers support and care for mothers at all stages. The Lily Pad Maternity home is a nonprofit initiative to help moms that need a safe place to live throughout their pregnancy and postpartum time," added Cavalier.

The organizations' mission is to help moms and dad be heroes for their children.

The efforts provide about a week's worth of free diapers, which is estimated to save money.