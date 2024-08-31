Elderly man missing, officials concerned for his health and safety

ODESSA, Texas (KVIA) -- The disappearance of a 76-year-old man is posing a "credible threat" to his health and safety, officials said.

Jesus Zepeda was last seen at 7 p.m. Friday on the 7400 block of Diana Avenue in Odessa, Texas.

Zepeda was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, according to officials. He was last seen with partial facial hair, a blue shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots. He is described as a white male with black hair, approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall and 174 pounds.

Anyone with information on Zepeda's whereabouts is asked to call the Ector County Sheriff's Office at 432-335-3050.