Skip to Content
News

Elderly man missing, officials concerned for his health and safety

By
Published 7:21 AM

ODESSA, Texas (KVIA) -- The disappearance of a 76-year-old man is posing a "credible threat" to his health and safety, officials said.

Jesus Zepeda was last seen at 7 p.m. Friday on the 7400 block of Diana Avenue in Odessa, Texas.

Zepeda was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, according to officials. He was last seen with partial facial hair, a blue shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots. He is described as a white male with black hair, approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall and 174 pounds.

Anyone with information on Zepeda's whereabouts is asked to call the Ector County Sheriff's Office at 432-335-3050.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kerry Mannix

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content