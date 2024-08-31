Minority athletes hope their Olympic journeys will sway intolerant hearts and minds

Minority athletes don’t just bear their countries’ hopes for gold at the Olympics and Paralympics. They also represent their identities and culture. Social scientists proved how prejudice can be reduced through positive images of athletes. They studied reactions to Liverpool striker Mohamed Saleh, known for praying on the pitch. They found hate crimes and anti-Muslim tweets dropped after his decisive goals. But this influence can unravel if a minority athlete becomes too politically outspoken. USA Gymnastics spokesperson Jill Geer says “all sports go way beyond what happens on the field of play, but that is true to a factor of 10 for the Olympic Games.”

