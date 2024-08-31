NMSU Football top Southeast Missouri State 23-16

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Tony Sanchez era kicked off in Las Cruces, New Mexico Saturday as the Aggies took on Southeast Missouri State out of the Big Sky Conference.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

In the first quarter, Dorian Anderson with a 51-yard touchdown putting SEMO up 7-0.

Second Quarter

In the second quarter with 11:04 on the clock the Aggies snag first TD of the season making it 7-7. Running back Seth McGowan secures a 14-yard TD run off a 13-yard play, 75 yard drive that lasted 5:59.

Both punters for NMSO and SEMO secure field goal making it a tie game at half-time, 10-10.

Third Quarter

SEMO's kicker DC Pippin secures a 53-yard field goal to put SEMO up 13-10.

Fourth Quarter

In the fourth quarter, Seth McGowan runs for a 3-yard TD to put the Aggies up 23-16.

With 37 seconds left on the clock, Aggies intercept the ball at 3rd and 2nd to close the game.

Next up, the Aggies will take on Liberty at Aggie Memorial Stadium September, 7th at 8:15pm.