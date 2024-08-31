Robot waiters in Kenya create a buzz. But there are concerns about what it means for human labor
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Robot Cafe in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, is creating a buzz by using preprogrammed robots to deliver food to customers. The restaurant owner sees the venture as entertainment and one that draws more customers to his business. There are concerns that robots could take over human labor in the future. But an industry expert says hospitality is broad and has room for mechanized and human labor.