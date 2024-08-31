Texas gas prices drop ahead of holiday weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ahead of Labor Day, gas prices across Texas have dropped to $2.95 per gallon on average for regular unleaded fuel, per the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

The average dropped four cents from last week and 46 cents less per gallon compared to last year.

Of the state's major metropolitan areas, El Paso has the highest average price at $3.39 per gallon.

Drivers in Lubbock have the lowest average price for a major metro area at $2.78 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.36, which is three cents less compared to this day last week and 46 cents less per gallon when compared to this day last year.