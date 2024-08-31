Skip to Content
News

Texas gas prices drop ahead of holiday weekend

By
Updated
today at 7:46 AM
Published 7:41 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ahead of Labor Day, gas prices across Texas have dropped to $2.95 per gallon on average for regular unleaded fuel, per the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

The average dropped four cents from last week and 46 cents less per gallon compared to last year.

Of the state's major metropolitan areas, El Paso has the highest average price at $3.39 per gallon.

Drivers in Lubbock have the lowest average price for a major metro area at $2.78 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.36, which is three cents less compared to this day last week and 46 cents less per gallon when compared to this day last year.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content