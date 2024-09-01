Federal investigators start probe of bus crash in Mississippi that killed 7, injured dozens more

BOVINA, Miss. (AP) — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are at the scene of a bus crash in Mississippi that killed seven people and injured dozens of others. NTSB member Todd Inman said at a news conference late Saturday they plan to look at how well the tires were maintained. The NTSB previously said the crash was caused by tire failure. The 2018 Volvo bus was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 near Bovina in Warren County early Saturday morning when it left the roadway and overturned. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says six people aboard were pronounced dead at the scene and another died at a hospital. Thirty-six people were injured.

