Tiger bites handler at Australian amusement park

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A tiger has bitten an animal handler on the arm at an Australian amusement park. Officials say the woman was taken by ambulance on Monday from Dreamworld in Queensland state to the Gold Coast University Hospital in stable condition. The Queensland Ambulance Service says the 47-year-old woman sustained “serious lacerations and puncture wounds.” Dreamworld says it has nine Sumatran and Bengal tigers at its Tiger Island exhibit. The amusement park said in a statement that the attack was an “isolated and rare incident” that will be investigated.

