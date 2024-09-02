Turkey detains 15 members of anti-American youth group for assaulting 2 U.S. servicemen

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run agency says authorities have detained 15 members of an anti-American youth organization who physically assaulted two U.S. military personnel in the city of Izmir. Anadalu Agency says members of the Turkish Youth Union were detained on the orders of a prosecutor soon after Monday’s assault. The group posted a video of the incident on social media platform X and said they had placed sacks over the heads of soldiers who had disembarked from the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Wasp. The U.S. Embassy confirmed the incident, saying service members on board the USS Wasp were “now safe.”

