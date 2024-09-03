Skip to Content
Sen. Cruz to speak Thursday with business leaders in El Paso

Senator Ted Cruz
Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0
Senator Ted Cruz
Published 11:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will be in El Paso on Thursday to speak with business leaders in the region.

According to a release from the senator's office, Cruz will be speaking at a business leader roundtable hosted by the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce around midday in West El Paso.

Sen. Cruz will also speak with the press following the roundtable. KVIA will bring you coverage on-air and online surrounding the event.

