That photo of people wearing ‘Nebraska Walz’s for Trump’ shirts? They’re distant cousins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A sister of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz says she doesn’t recognize the people wearing “Nebraska Walz’s for Trump” T-shirts in a photo that is making the rounds on social media. It turns out they are distant cousins. The photo shows eight smiling people decked out in pro-Trump shirts underneath a “Trump 2024 — Take America Back” sign. The photo was first posted on X by Charles Herbster, a former Nebraska gubernatorial candidate. Herbster’s spokesperson, Rod Edwards, said the people in the photo are descendants of Tim Walz’s grandfather’s brother. Walz’s sister, Sandy Dietrich, says she suspected it might be people from that branch of the family.

