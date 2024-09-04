Understanding suicide warning signs and supporting suicide survivors, advice from El Paso mental health expert

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — As part of Suicide Prevention Month, mental health professionals are urging the community to take action by both recognizing the warning signs of suicide and learning how to support those who have lost loved ones to suicide.

Suicide is preventable and there are resources available. It is critical to take action, according to the CDC every 11 minutes someone takes their life in the United States.

ABC-7 spoke to Veronica Cabada, crisis therapist at Emergence Health Network, who emphasizes the importance of being aware of warning signs that could indicate someone is at risk of suicide. “If your loved one is always happy and smiling and all of a sudden you're seeing them just kind of withdrawn, isolating, not wanting to participate, irritable, agitated - those are signs,” she says.

Cabada says suicide affects all ages, “I’ve seen as young as maybe eight or maybe even younger, but it just all depends on, you know, their experiences. Some of these children are going through a very traumatic experience, such as emotional, physical, sexual abuse, bullying, other types of experiences that they're not understanding,” she says.

If you notice signs, important to act quickly, “They'll say things like ‘Don't tell anybody' or 'I'm not going to go through it.’ Read between the lines. Let's move quickly. Time is of the essence,” says Cabada.

In addition to recognizing these warning signs, Cabada stresses the need to understand how to support those left behind after a suicide. Everyone’s grief journey is different and knowing how to offer support can be challenging, however it’s important to approach the conversations with care.

Cabada advises to avoid saying phrases like “They’re in a better place now” or “You have other children you have to be strong for them.”

Instead, she advises to offer a listening ear and validate feelings. “What we can say is very simple. ‘I’m sorry.’ ‘I am so sorry for your loss.’ ‘How can I help you?’ ‘What do you need from me?’" says Cabada. “Just be present. Just nodding your head, you know, letting them know I am connected with you directly.”

Emergence Health Network offfers support groups for those left behind by suicide. They meet every last Tuesday of every month from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 1601 E. Yandell Drive.

If you or someone you know needs help you can call or text the National Suicide Hotline (988) at anytime.

In El Paso, you can visit Emergence Health Network (1601 E. Yandell Drive) for an evaluation and to get the recommended resources by local experts. Cabada also recommends visiting to grief.com for online books and videos.

EHN offers firearm locks for military men and women, Cabada emphasizes the number one method of suicide is by firearms - so securing this is one of their priorities.

For a look at all programs and resources with EHN, click here. Remember, you are not alone.