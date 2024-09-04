Washington Commanders sign starting right guard Sam Cosmi to a 4-year contract extension

AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders signed starting right guard Sam Cosmi to a four-year extension Wednesday, getting the deal done just before the start of the NFL season.

Cosmi is now under contract through 2029. One of two holdovers on a rebuilt offensive line, he is a key part of the group tasked with protecting rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in his pro debut Sunday at Tampa Bay and beyond.

“He is a pillar of our offensive line, and we believe that Sam’s best playing days are ahead,” general manager Adam Peters said. “Sam is a great leader and teammate, and we’re excited that he will be a member of our team for years to come.”

Cosmi and right tackle Andrew Wylie are returning from last season, when the Commanders allowed Sam Howell to be sacked a league-high 65 times. Cosmi was perhaps the most consistent lineman during that rough year, which allowed him to keep his starting job with rookie Brandon Coleman at left tackle and free agent additions Nick Allegretti and Tyler Biadasz at left guard and center, respectively.

“I’m very confident in those guys,” Daniels said last week. “We all can be on the same page. I feel like we can go out there and have some success.”

Selected in the second round out of Texas in 2021, Cosmi is one of just 12 draft picks from Ron Rivera’s four years in charge remaining on the 53-man roster. Picked originally as a tackle, Rivera and his staff shifted Cosmi inside to guard, a move that allowed him to thrive in the NFL.

“He is so strong and square that it just kind of suits him inside,” coach Dan Quinn said before practice. “That move from tackle to guard I think unlocked some things there. To see him really perform well at that position, it’s a hard matchup.”

Quinn said Cosmi’s size at 6-foot-7 and 309 pounds is a major benefit.

“That kind of stoutness, it’s big certainly for Jayden, or for the quarterback, his ability to have space in the pocket to step up,” Quinn said. “(Cosmi) is an athlete that can pull and move, and in our system that’s really important.”

