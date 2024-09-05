Ty France homers, Reds beat Astros 1-0 for a series sweep

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ty France broke open a scoreless game with a home run in the seventh inning to give the Cincinnati Reds a 1-0 win and series sweep of the Houston Astros on Thursday.

Rhett Lowder, the seventh overall pick in the 2023 draft, made his second career start. He pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out three. Tony Santillan (2-2) relieved Lowder and recorded the win. Alexis Diaz earned his 25th save in 29 chances.

Astros’ Hunter Brown pitched six shutout innings, allowing four hits and and a walk, striking out six. Bryan Abreu (2-3) took over for Brown and was greeted by France’s 12th home run of the season. It was the ninth hit in 11 at-bats for France, who had seven hits in as many at bats in the first two games.

Joe Espada was ejected by home plate umpire Brian O’Nora for arguing after a review. Alex Bregman claimed he was hit by a pitch that O’Nora ruled a foul ball.

The Reds also swept Houston in 2019 and 2023 in three-game series.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Kyle Tucker ran and took live batting practice Thursday morning. Espada hopes to activate him tomorrow for a series with the Diamondbacks.

Reds: Andrew Abbott started a throwing program on Wednesday. Hunter Greene was scheduled to throw a side session on Thursday and Sunday.

UP NEXT

Astros: Will host the Diamondbacks. Houston has not announced its starter. The Diamondbacks throw Brandon Pfaadt (9-7, 4.32).

Reds: The Reds play the Mets at Citifield on Friday. The Reds have not announced a starter. The Mets will send Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.35) to the mound.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb