US Open: Aryna Sabalenka beats Emma Navarro to reach her second consecutive final in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has reached her second consecutive U.S. Open final by beating Emma Navarro 6-3, 7-6 (2) with her usual brand of high-risk, high-reward tennis. The No. 2-seeded Sabalenka is a 26-year-old from Belarus who won each of the past two Australian Opens. She came up a victory short of claiming the championship at Flushing Meadows a year ago by losing to Coco Gauff in front of a loud partisan crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. On Thursday night, Sabalenka never let another American opponent, the 13th-seeded Navarro, get too comfortable — and never let the spectators play much of a role, either.

