US secures release of 135 Nicaraguan political prisoners who have arrived in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The United States government says it has secured the release of 135 Nicaraguan political prisoners who have arrived in Guatemala. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement that they were released on humanitarian grounds. Among the Nicaraguans were 13 members of a Texas-based religious charity, Catholic laypeople, students and others. Guatemala President Bernardo Arévalo agreed to host the Nicaraguans while they apply for entry to the U.S. The development comes just two days after Nicaragua’s National Assembly approved changes to the criminal code allowing the government to try Nicaraguans and foreigners in absentia.

