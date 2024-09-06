Maui’s toxic debris could fill 5 football fields 5 stories deep. Where will it end up?
Associated Press
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The debris and ash that remained after a deadly wildfire last year decimated a historic Maui town now sits in a temporary dump site. It’s enough refuse to cover five football fields five stories high, including soil contaminated with lead and arsenic. A controversy over whether that site is truly temporary — and over where the debris might finally wind up — has sparked a legal fight. Some residents fear an ecological catastrophe if pollution from the debris reaches the ocean downhill from the site. Maui officials want to seize privately owned land across the island for a permanent dump site, but the company that owns it doesn’t want to give it up.