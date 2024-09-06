Stakeholder in Trump’s Truth Social parent company wins court ruling over share transfer

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge in Delaware has ruled in favor of a firm seeking assurance that it will be able to sell its minority stake in the parent company of former president Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform. The judge on Friday granted summary judgment to United Atlantic Ventures in a lawsuit filed against Odyssey Transfer and Trust, a securities transfer agent. UAV is owned by Andrew Litinsky and Wesley Moss, former contestants on Trump’s TV show, “The Apprentice” who helped facilitate a merger that took Trump Media & Technology Group public in March. Attorneys for Trump Media have argued that UAV is not entitled to shares in the company because of mismanagement by Litinsky and Moss.

