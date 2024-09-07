Jackson Arnold throws 2 TD passes, No. 15 Oklahoma holds off Houston 16-12

Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jackson Arnold threw two touchdown passes and No. 15 Oklahoma held off Houston 16-12 on Saturday night.

The Sooners (2-0) struggled to move the ball and punted seven times. The Cougars (0-2) outgained Oklahoma 318-249 in total yards, including 260-174 in passing.

Oklahoma, which had six sacks and six turnovers in its opener, got a late interception from Robert Spears-Jennings to end one drive and a late safety to extend a slim lead.

Oklahoma led 14-6 at the half. The Sooners punted on their first two possessions, but led 7-0 after converting a muffed punt by Houston’s Mekhi Mews into points when Arnold found receiver Brenan Thompson for a 10-yard touchdown pass on the next play.

The offense got going on the next possession, driving 81 yards in eight plays. Arnold threw to tight end Jake Roberts for an 11-yard touchdown strike to make it 14-3. Houston’s Joseph Kim kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired to pull the Cougars closer.

Houston scored quickly on its first possession of the third quarter. Smith found Joseph Manjack behind the defense for a 44-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-12. The 2-point conversion failed.

A promising Oklahoma drive followed but fell short of the end zone when Arnold’s pass intended for Deion Burks was intercepted by Jeremiah Wilson at the 7. It was Arnold’s first pick and the team’s first turnover of the season.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Sooners continued to struggle offensively and had to rely on their defense to bail them out. The Cougars needed a bounce-back performance after getting embarrassed at home by UNLV and they got one against Oklahoma even though they came up short.

UP NEXT

Houston: Hosts Rice on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Hosts Tulane on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football