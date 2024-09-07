Prairie View A&M holds off Northwestern State late, spoil Demons’ home opener 37-31

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Lamagea McDowell ran 18 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown as Prairie View A&M spoiled Northwestern State’s home opener, beating the Demons37-31 on Saturday night.

The Demons took the lead on their first play from scrimmage. JT Fayard found Myles Kitt-Denton for a 71-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 just 14 seconds into the contest. The Panthers answered with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Peters to Albert Thomas, but Emmanuel Brown picked off a Peters pass and returned it 37 yards for a 14-7 lead.

Connor Wisham capped a four-play, 51-yard drive with a five-yard run to give Prairie View A&M (1-1) its first lead, 17-14, but Kennieth Lacy dashed 55 yards early in the third quarter to put the Demons (0-2) back in front, 21-20. Peters hit Shemar Savage from four-yards out to put the Panthers in front for good midway through the third quarter and Guillermo Garcia-Rodriguez kicked his third field goal, connecting on a 41-yarder to make it 30-21 after three quarters. Cadillac Rhone picked off a Peters pass and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown to pull Northwestern State within two to start the fourth quarter, but McDowell put the game out of reach, capping a five-play, 70-yard drive.

Peters was 18 of 33 passing for 280 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off twice. Savage caught six passes for 133 yards and a score.

Fayard completed just 12 of his 31 pass attempts for 177 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Kitt-Denton had three catchers for 103 yards.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football