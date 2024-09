ORLANDO, FLA. (AP) — Kick-off for Saturday’s Sam Houston-at-UCF college football game has been pushed back at least a half hour because of severe weather. The game is tentatively scheduled to kick off shortly after 7 p.m.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.