South Dakota State pulls away from feisty Incarnate Word in 45-24 win

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw for 285 yards and four touchdowns and top-ranked FCS South Dakota State beat Incarnate Word 45-24 on Saturday night.

The Jackrabbits (1-1) were beaten in their season opener at Stillwater, Oklahoma by 17th-ranked Oklahoma State, 44-20, last week.

Gronowski threw a 22-yard score to Grahm Goering with 3:32 before halftime for a 17-10 lead. To start the third quarter, Incarnate Word’s Zach Calzada threw a 69-yard touchdown to Jalen Walthall on a drive that covered 91 yards in just four plays. The drive was aided by a pass interference call on South Dakota State with the Cardinals (1-1) facing third-and-15 at their own 4.

South Dakota State countered and took control when Gronowski threw an 11-yard score to Griffin Wilde with 7:13 left in the third. A little more than three minutes later, Amar Johnson ran it from the 6 for South Dakota’s first two-touchdown lead.

Johnson ran for 112 yards on 19 carries and scored twice. Wilde had 106 yards receiving on 10 receptions with a pair of touchdowns.

Calzada completed 31 of 39 passes for 351 yards and threw three touchdowns.

