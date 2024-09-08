Skip to Content
1.2 million Ram trucks recalled over braking, stability system

Published 9:08 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Carmaker Stellantis is recalling more than 1.2 million Ram vehicles due to issues with their brake systems.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ram 1500 pickup trucks from model years 2019 to 2024 have a software malfunction in the anti-lock brake system.

Stellantis says it does not know if any injuries or accidents caused by the recall.

Drivers can take their vehicle to the dealer to fix the issue free of charge.

Paul Schulz

