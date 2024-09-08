Little debate that Pennsylvania is key as Harris and Trump prep for Philly showdown
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When Donald Trump and Kamala Harris meet onstage in Philadelphia, they’ll both know there’s little debate that Pennsylvania is critical to their chances of winning the presidency. The most populous presidential swing state has sided with the winner of the past two elections, each time by just tens of thousands of votes. The stakes may be especially high for Harris because no Democrat has won the White House without Pennsylvania since 1948. The debate Tuesday night takes place before voting starts, in Pennsylvania and everywhere else. The debate is set for the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia