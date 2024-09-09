AU Pro Basketball for women will play 2025 season in Nashville after stops in Las Vegas, Dallas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Athletes Unlimited will play its fourth women’s basketball season in Nashville starting Feb. 5 through March 2, league officials announced Monday.

AU Pro Basketball debuted in Las Vegas in 2022 and played the 2023 and 2024 seasons in Dallas. The 2025 season featuring 24 games will be played at Municipal Auditorium in Music City, with 29 of the 40 players having WNBA experience.

“I have heard from many players who are looking forward to competing in Nashville, a city that has been passionate about women’s basketball for a long time,” said Lexie Brown, who plays for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and chairs the AU Pro Basketball player executive committee.

This league offers professionals the chance to play basketball in the U.S. rather than go overseas after the WNBA season. AU Pro Basketball will have competition this winter from Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 league developed by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier set debut in January. The 30-player league will have six teams and run eight weeks.

AU Pro Basketball is five-on-five basketball, featuring players earning points both for team wins and individual performances. Teams change each week and the top four players in the standings act as captains and draft rosters. The player with the most points at the end of the season is the individual champ.

Tennessee has a long tradition of women’s basketballm with the Tennessee Lady Vols winning eight national championships under the late Pat Summitt. In addition, Knoxville is home to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, a father of two daughters who are athletes, called AU Pro Basketball at Municipal Auditorium an exciting opportunity.

