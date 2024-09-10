Dave Grohl says he’s father to a new daughter outside his 21-year marriage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Grohl says he has fathered a new daughter outside his 21-year marriage to wife Jordyn Blum. The Foo Fighters front man and former Nirvana drummer says in an Instagram post Tuesday that he plans to be a loving and supportive parent to the girl. He adds that he is doing everything he can to regain the trust and earn the forgiveness of his wife and his other children. Grohl did not share any other details about the baby or her mother. He married Blum, a model turned film and television producer, in 2003. They have three daughters together, including 18-year-old singer Violet Grohl.

