El Paso Chamber hosting fundraiser to encourage STEAM education

KVIA
Published 10:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chamber and Leadership El Paso Class 45 are organizing a fundraising event to relaunch Junior Leadership El Paso. The "Night in the Clouds" event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 6-9 p.m. at the La Nube STEAM Discovery center.

Junior Leadership El Paso is a program designed to encourage high school juniors to focus on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education.

Carter Diggs

