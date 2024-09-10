El Paso Chamber hosting fundraiser to encourage STEAM education

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chamber and Leadership El Paso Class 45 are organizing a fundraising event to relaunch Junior Leadership El Paso. The "Night in the Clouds" event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 6-9 p.m. at the La Nube STEAM Discovery center.

Junior Leadership El Paso is a program designed to encourage high school juniors to focus on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education.