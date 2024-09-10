Skip to Content
News

El Paso City Council discusses use of residential properties as entertainment venues

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 1:12 PM
Published 11:40 AM

Update:

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Art Fierro, El Paso City Council Representative for District 6, opened the discussion addressing complaints from residents about homes in quiet neighborhoods being used as large-scale event venues.

Other city representatives also acknowledged that residents in their districts have raised concerns.

Fierro said some of the complaints he heard from constituents include noise ordinance violations, underage drinking, excess traffic in neighborhoods, double parking and safety concerns.

"This is a really important item that needs to be brought forward," Mayor Oscar Leeser said during the meeting. "It's not being confused with short-term rentals. This is people that are abusing the system, people that are abusing the neighborhoods."

As of 11:40 a.m., El Paso City Council is hearing public comment on the agenda item.

ABC-7 will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more information.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content