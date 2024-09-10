El Paso City Council discusses use of residential properties as entertainment venues

Update:

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Art Fierro, El Paso City Council Representative for District 6, opened the discussion addressing complaints from residents about homes in quiet neighborhoods being used as large-scale event venues.

Other city representatives also acknowledged that residents in their districts have raised concerns.

Fierro said some of the complaints he heard from constituents include noise ordinance violations, underage drinking, excess traffic in neighborhoods, double parking and safety concerns.

"This is a really important item that needs to be brought forward," Mayor Oscar Leeser said during the meeting. "It's not being confused with short-term rentals. This is people that are abusing the system, people that are abusing the neighborhoods."

