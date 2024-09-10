Man in Denmark faces preliminary terrorism charges over arson at a Jewish woman’s home

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 21-year-old man in Denmark has been arrested for arson after allegedly setting a fire at a Jewish woman’s home in Copenhagen, and he faced preliminary court charges under the country’s terrorism laws that can lead to a life sentence. Preliminary charges are one step short of formal ones and allow authorities to detain suspects during an investigation. A life sentence in Denmark usually means 16 years in prison. The man and several other suspects who were not identified allegedly set fire to balcony furniture at the woman’s house on May 29. The blaze spread and was put out by firefighters. The Jewish Community in Denmark called it “a terrifying attack, even if no one was injured.”

