Protections sought for prison workers in closing of aging Illinois prison

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The union representing state prison workers is seeking a federal court order that the Illinois Department of Corrections ensure the rights and safety of employees as it closes an aging maximum-security prison near Chicago. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood is scheduled on Wednesday to consider the complaint from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31. Last month Wood ordered most inmates to be moved from the decrepit Stateville Correctional Center because of safety concerns. Nearly half have been removed. AFSCME wants to ensure that the Corrections Department ensures Stateville employees have jobs.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.