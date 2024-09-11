Astros’ Jose Altuve exits game vs. Athletics with right side discomfort

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve exited Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics after the fifth inning with right side discomfort.

Altuve called manager Joe Espada and the trainer out of the dugout after a swing during his at bat in the fifth. Altuve completed the at bat, striking out on a bunt attempt. In the top of the sixth, he was replaced at second base by Mauricio Dubón while Ben Gamel moved from right to left field and Jason Heyward entered the game in right while taking Altuve’s spot in the lineup.

Altuve, who went 0 for 3 before exiting Wednesday, is batting .302 this season with 19 home runs and 62 RBIs. He has 174 hits this season, which ranked fourth in the majors entering Wednesday.

