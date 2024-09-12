Town Hall to discuss effects of Fentanyl, Meth in Las Cruces

Las Cruces, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- A Town Hall Meeting will be hosted Sept. 12th at 6 p.m. to discuss how drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine affect the community. It will be hosted by the Las Cruces police department in Council Chambers at Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St.

LCPD Chief Jeremy Story will begin the meeting by presenting the second-quarter 2024 crime statistics and how they compare to last year. Additionally, Athena Huckaby, a public health professional in drug policy and harm-reduction, and Kevin Renn, Drug Intelligence Officer with the New Mexico High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, will also discuss the increased use of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Las Cruces.

LCPD encourages the community to ask question and says the meeting will serve as an opportunity for residents to connect with their officials.





