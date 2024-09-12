Skip to Content
US cites Egypt’s help in Gaza as Washington sends full military aid despite human rights concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is sending Egypt its full $1.3 billion allocation of military aid. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is setting aside conditions placed by Congress on some of the money over human rights concerns and he’s citing Cairo’s role as a mediator in the Israel-Hamas war. Blinken also told Congress this week that Egypt has made progress in freeing political prisoners and preventing Americans from being harassed, meeting benchmarks to gain $95 million in assistance. Two Democratic senator say Egypt has failed to meet the required progress on human rights and they’re upset by the release of the millions of dollars.

