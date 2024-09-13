A tech company hired a top NYC official’s brother. A private meeting and $1.4M in contracts followed

NEW YORK (AP) — A consulting firm run by the brother of two top New York City officials is facing federal scrutiny over his work on behalf of companies that were seeking city contracts. Terence Banks is the brother of the city’s schools chancellor and deputy mayor for public safety. He started the firm in 2022 while working as a transit system supervisor. Good government groups say the arrangement raises questions about lobbying violations. An attorney for Terence Banks says Banks does not believe he is the target of the investigation.

