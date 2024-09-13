ABC-7 Traffic Alert: 56-hour closure of I-10 east between Vinton and Transmountain

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—There's an ABC-7 Traffic Alert that you need to be aware of this weekend. Crews will be working on wider bridges in the eastbound lanes. According to Tx DOT El Paso's Spokesperson, Jennifer Wright, the 56-hour closure of I-10 East will affect the areas between Vinton and Transmountain and your weekend drive if you are driving in west El Paso.

The closure will begin at nine on Friday night, September 13, and continue until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 16. All eastbound traffic will exit Vinton and detour onto one single lane of South Desert Boulevard, which will temporarily reopen for detour traffic only. In the westbound lanes, crews will continue relocating safety barriers and stripping the freeway to give crews room to widen I-10 in the median between Mesa Street and Redd Road safely.

I-10 West will be closed at Mesa at 4 a.m. on Saturday, September 14. It will reopen 49 hours later at 5 a.m. on Monday, September 16.

Traffic will detour onto the North Desert at Mesa and continue north past Redd. Plan delays are likely. Tx DOT El Paso officials say to avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible.