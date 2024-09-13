Hawaii wildfire victims made it just blocks before becoming trapped by flames, report says
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — A new report shows that more than 60% of the 102 people who died in last year’s Lahaina wildfire had tried to flee the flames. The Fire Safety Research Institute report for the Hawaii attorney general’s office was released Friday. It includes details of the victims’ attempts to survive. A couple was found in their car after turning onto a dead-end street in the chaos. A man was found huddled in the entranceway of a house after abandoning his car. The report highlights how Lahaina’s already-deteriorating infrastructure complicated evacuation efforts. Six residents of an independent-living complex died inside their apartments.