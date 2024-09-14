Baylor pulls away from Air Force in the 2nd half of a 31-3 victory

WACO, Texas (AP) — Bryson Washington rushed for his first collegiate touchdown, Richard Reese ran for another and Baylor used a second-half surge to beat Air Force 31-3 on Saturday night.

Quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who started for the injured Dequan Finn, added 248 yards passing and a rushing TD as the Bears (2-1) ended a nine-game home losing streak against FBS opponents.

Baylor also avenged its 30-15 loss to the Falcons (1-2) in the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl when it was 13 degrees and breezy at kickoff in Fort Worth, Texas.

Air Force, which had won five straight games against power conference foes, once again had trouble getting its vaunted rushing attack going. The Falcons still haven’t surpassed 200 yards on the ground in a game this season, finishing with 193 against the Bears.

Robertson was 18 of 24 passing without an interception in place of Finn, who struggled in last week’s 23-12 loss to No. 12 Utah with a lost fumble while getting sacked three times.

Finn watched from the sideline in street clothes against the Falcons and had a sling on his right (throwing) arm.

After Isaiah Hankins broke a 3-3 tie with a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, Robertson guided the Bears to 25 unanswered points after the break.

Washington, a redshirt freshman, had 106 yards on 12 carries for a balanced Baylor offense, which produced 230 yards on the ground.

Reese had 48 yards and his first rushing TD in nearly a year. He struggled last season after being named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2022.

The takeaway

Air Force: Time of possession allowed the Falcons to hang around, but their triple-option offense does not provide much opportunity to mount a quick comeback. Air Force is also still learning how to play with an entirely new lineup, as the program returned just one starter on offense and three on defense.

Baylor: Slow starts in home games have plagued the Bears since they posted an FBS-worst 1-7 record in McLane Stadium in 2023. The Bears led 6-3 at the half despite three lost fumbles and another possession ending on downs.

Up next

Air Force: The Mountain West opener is at Wyoming next Saturday.

Baylor: Baylor opens Big 12 play at Colorado next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football