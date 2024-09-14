Skip to Content
Crawley, Bradford send Grambling to 35-28 OT win over Texas A&M Commerce

Myles Crawley threw two touchdowns and Tre Bradford ran for two scores and his 3-yard plunge in overtime carried Grambling to a 35-28 win over Texas A&M Commerce on Saturday.

Crawley threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Nicholas Howard to end a six-play, 75-yard scoring drive with 1:18 left in regulation to tie it at 28-28 to force overtime.

Grambling’s Patrick Marshall intercepted Ron Peace on the Lions’ first play of their half of overtime. It was Peace’s fourth interception of the game.

The game featured six lead changes. Grambiling (2-1) outgained the Lions (0-3) 419-247.

BK Jackson ran for 149 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns for Texas A&M Commerce.

The game was the first ever between the teams.

Associated Press

