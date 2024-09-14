Vaes’ last-second, 54-yard field goal gives Abilene Christian 24-22 win over Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Ritse Vaes kicked a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give Abilene Christian a 24-22 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday to deny the Bears their first win since 2022.

Hank Gibbs scored from 3 yards out to give the Bears (0-3) — losers now of 15 straight games — a one-point lead with 1:10 left. But they called two timeouts and then were penalized for delay of game before attempting a 2-point conversion pass from the 7-yard line which failed. The Bears also failed on 2-point conversion after their previous touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Abilene Christian (2-1) drove to the UNC 22 behind Maverick Mahor but was pushed back to the 37 on a personal foul with five seconds remaining. Vaes saved the Wildcats with a kick that easily cleared.

Mahor was 20-of-34 passing for 229 yards and a touchdown. Sam Hicks had both a rushing and receiving touchdown. Javon Gipson had 102 yards receiving on seven catches.

Darius Stewart rushed for 132 yards on 21 carries for the Bears. Caden Meis added two rushing TDs. The Bears threw for only 25 yards.

After the Bears built a 10-0 lead on Hunter Green’s 35-yard field goal and Meis’ 2-yard rushing TD, McIvor got the Wildcats on the board with a 17-yard passing TD to Hicks with just over a minute left in the first half.

Hicks broke a couple of early tackles before sprinting to a 65-yard score to give Abilene Christian its first lead at 14-10 in the third quarter. Isaiah Johnson finished a nine-play, 84-yard drive with 5-yard score late in the quarter for a 21-10 edge.

