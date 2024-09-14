Watson throws 3 TDs passes in Sam Houston’s 31-13 victory over Hawaii

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Hunter Watson threw three touchdown passes and Sam Houston beat Hawaii 31-13 on Saturday night.

The Bearkats (2-1) pulled out to a 17-3 first-half lead on Hunter’s 7-yard touchdown throw to Qua’Vez Humphreys, Ife Adeyi’s 9-yard scoring run and a Christian Pavon field goal.

The Rainbow Warriors (1-2) got within seven with 10 minutes left in the third quarter on Brayden Schager’s 5-yard toss to Pofele Ashlock but no closer with Watson hitting John Gentry for a 3-yard score and then a 55-yarder to Humphreys, who took the ball away from a defender and raced down the right sideline.

Watson was 15-of-23 passing for 165 yards with an interception. Humphreys had 106 yards receiving on four catches. Jay Ducker had 15 carries for 148 yards.

Schager was 21-of-42 passing for 252 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

