Kirby pitches 7 strong innings and Garver homers in 3 to lift Mariners over Rangers 7-0

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — George Kirby faced the minimum number of batters and gave up one hit in seven sparkling innings, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Texas Rangers 7-0 to earn a series victory and keep pace in the AL West and wild-card races.

Mitch Garver hit a three-run home run against his former team in the first inning and Randy Arozarena added a solo shot in the seventh. The homers helped Seattle remain four games behind the Astros in the AL West with 12 games to play. They face Houston to finish a six-game road trip next weekend. The Mariners also remained 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL wild-card race.

Kirby (12-11) was not overpowering, notching the first of three strikeouts in the fifth inning. But he was dominant, inducing 11 groundouts and giving up one hit, a single to Ezequiel Duran in the second. The Mariners wiped it away with a double play.

Kirby also had his own back, participating in four putouts, including completing the day’s most oddball play in the fourth inning. Josh Smith hit what appeared to be a routine grounder to Justin Turner at first base. But the ball bounced off Turner’s glove and ricocheted directly to second baseman Dylan Moore standing about 10 yards away. Moore quickly threw to Kirby, who made a feet-first leap to get the force out at first.

It was Kirby’s sixth consecutive win over the Rangers. He’s 6-0 in eight starts over his three-year career with 41 strikeouts and five walks, and pushed his career ERA against the AL West rivals from 1.08 to 0.92.

Rangers starter Andrew Heaney (5-14) gave up seven hits, striking out three with a walk. Texas entered the series with hopes of making a late run to the postseason, but have lost three straight and five of six.

Turner, Victor Robles and Julio Rodríguez had RBIs for the Mariners, who had 14 hits.

With his homer, Arozarena is one of two active players with 20 homers and 20 stolen bases for four straight seasons.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (11-8, 3.67 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday in Texas against Toronto.

Mariners: RHP Bryan Woo (8-2, 2.38) goes for his fourth straight win Tuesday when Seattle hosts the New York Yankees.

