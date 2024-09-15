One person detained in connection to the shots fired near former President Donald Trump.

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KVIA) - Secret Service agent spotted the rifle barrel sticking out from a fence and engaged with the suspect, according to a spokesman for the agency during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

"It was one or two holes behind that because the bubble moves through the golf course. So our agents will get there first clear it. He noticed that the rifle was pointed out. Our agents engaged," he said. "The individual was able to take a shot at our agents, but for sure our agents were able to engage."

The FBI said it is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump.

He was at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to Sheriff Ric Bradshaw Trump was playing golf at the time, between holes five and six.

Bradshaw said a witness came forward and provided a description of the suspect and the events after the shots were fired.

The witness stated he saw a guy run out of the bushes and jumping into a black Nissan, so he took a picture and provided it to law enforcement.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office was able to track the vehicle and detain the person, who was later identified by the witness.