Rising floodwaters trigger evacuations in Czech Republic and Poland

PRAGUE (AP) — Another night of torrential rains pounding Central Europe have forced massive evacuations in the hardest hit areas in the Czech Republic, where floods reached extreme levels. Meteorologists have warned the situation still might get worse as waters in most rivers are rising, the flood wave made its way through the country and more heavy rains could return overnight. Authorities declared the highest flood warnings in almost 90 places across the country and in two northeastern regions that recorded the biggest rainfall in recent days, including the Jeseniky mountains near the Polish border.

