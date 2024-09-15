Stroud throws a TD pass and Fairbairn kicks 4 field goals to help the Texans top the Bears 19-13

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw for 260 yards and a touchdown and Ka′imi Fairbairn kicked four field goals to help the Houston Texans top the Chicago Bears 19-13 on Sunday night.

Fairbairn connected from 56, 47, 59 and 53 yards, and Houston’s defense put heavy pressure on Caleb Williams for much of the game.

Stroud’s 28-yard scoring pass to Nico Collins put Houston up 10-3 early in the second quarter, and the Texans led 16-10 at halftime.

Houston (2-0) had trouble moving the ball in the second half and managed only a field goal, but its defense intercepted Williams twice to secure the victory.

Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, was 23 of 37 for 174 yards. He was sacked seven times.

Houston’s Cam Akers fumbled on the Chicago 4 with about 6½ minutes left, and the Bears (1-1) recovered. Cairo Santos made a 54-yard field goal to make it 19-13 with 2:51 left.

The Texans couldn’t get anything going on their next drive and punted with about 90 seconds left. But Williams was sacked by Danielle Hunter on second down and his fourth-down pass fell incomplete to allow Houston to run out the clock.

Collins had 135 yards receiving for a second straight 100-yard game to power the offense in a game where Joe Mixon left briefly with an ankle injury. He managed just 25 yards rushing after he led the NFL with 159 yards rushing last weekend in his Houston debut.

Neither team scored in the second half until Houston extended the lead to 19-10 with a 53-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. That score was set up when Williams was hit as he threw and was intercepted by Derek Stingley.

On Chicago’s second play of the next drive Williams escaped a sack only to throw another interception. This time he was picked off by rookie Kamari Lassiter, a second-round pick from Georgia.

The Texans went in front for good on Collins’ TD reception on the first play of the second quarter. That play came after he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the previous play for pushing his hand into Tyrique Stevenson’s face after the cornerback back put his hands in Collins’ face.

The Texans made it 13-3 with a 47-yard field goal on their next possession. Stroud had a stellar throw on the drive, finding Collins for an 18-yard gain on the run despite taking a hit as he threw.

A 2-yard scoring run by Khalil Herbert just before halftime cut Houston’s lead to 13-10. It was the first touchdown on offense for the Bears this season after they failed to score any last week. The score was set up by a pass interference call on rookie Calen Bullock that gave the Bears a first down at the 6.

A 59-yard field goal by Fairbairn made it 16-10 at halftime.

Bears: DL Zacch Pickens left in the second half with a groin injury. … WR Keenan Allen was inactive with a heel injury.

Bears: Visit Indianapolis next Sunday.

Texans: Visit Vikings next Sunday.

