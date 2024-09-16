Ohio Supreme Court clears ballot language saying anti-gerrymandering measure calls for the opposite

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has let stand ballot language that will describe this fall’s Issue 1 as requiring gerrymandering, when the proposal is intended to do the opposite. The high court has ordered two of eight disputed sections of the ballot description be rewritten, while upholding the other six. The court’s Democratic justices dissented. The ballot language was approved by the Republican-controlled Ohio Ballot Board. Citizens Not Politicians proposes creating an independent redistricting commission of citizens. Its proposal followed multiple rounds of redistricting after the 2020 Census that resulted in maps that courts determined were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor Republicans.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.